Gophers' Mara Braun and Amaya Battle: 'There’s nowhere else we’d rather be'
The Gophers women's basketball team had its first open practice of the summer on Wednesday, and the star backcourt duo of Mara Braun and Amaya Battle spoke to the media following the session.
The Gophers had a tumultuous 2023-24 season, spotlighted by an injury that caused Braun to miss 14 games. But Braun was electric when she was on the court, averaging 17.0 points in 22 games. Battle, meanwhile, averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Their decisions to return ensures the U will have one of the most exciting backcourts in the Big Ten.
"I love Minnesota. We love Minnesota," Braun told the media.
“We’re loyal to the Maroon and Gold. There’s nowhere else we’d rather be, and no money could really change that," Battle added.
With the current landscape of college sports, retaining your best players is almost a bigger deal than signing a top-level recruiting class. Braun and Battle are the type of high-level players that would have a serious market if they opted to enter the transfer portal. They decided to return to Minnesota, which should now have its sights on an NCAA Tournament berth this upcoming season.
Last offseason, Braun played for Team USA at the FIBA U21 3x3 Nations League, leading her team to a 12-1 record. She has proven to be one of the most dynamic scoring guards in the entire country. With a full offseason to get healthy, there are high expectations for 2024-25.
“Her maturity is off the charts," coach Dawn Plitzuweit said of Braun on Tuesday.
The Gophers had a productive offseason, adding four transfers and two incoming freshmen. They also return all five of their top scorers from last season — all the makings of a tournament team.