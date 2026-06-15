Gophers Men's Basketball to Face SMU in Neutral-Site Nonconference Matchup

The Gophers have added a neutral-site nonconference matchup with SMU to their 2026-27 schedule, according to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller. The game is expected to be played on Dec. 12 in Frisco, Texas.

Minnesota has recently added notable showdowns with St. Thomas and California to its nonconference slate for next season, and the Mustangs will now provide another formidable test before Big Ten play.

The game against SMU is expected to be a part of a two-game series that will include a future matchup at a neutral location in the North, according to Miller.

Veteran Andy Enfield is entering his third season as SMU's head coach. He led the Mustangs to the NCAA Tournament last season before losing the First Four to Miami (OH). The former Florida Gulf Coast head coach and longtime USC skipper has already rebuilt the Mustangs into a formidable program.

SMU has surpassed 20 wins in each of its first two seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). They had a busy transfer portal cycle with notable additions from Tulane guard Rowan Brumbaugh, North Texas guard David Terrell Jr. and UConn Jaylin Stewart, among others.

The Gophers have had historically bad nonconference schedules over the last few seasons, and the Mustangs will now provide them with another resume-building opportunity. It's another neutral site challenge, but that's now the norm in modern college basketball. SMU has the pieces to compete for another at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, which would be a good thing for the Gophers.

If you include the Charleston Classic, the Gophers could now face up to four power conference teams, which is an improvement from last year's schedule, which featured just two opponents from a power conference.

Potential 2026-27 nonconference schedule

Nov. 2 vs. North Dakota

Nov. 6 vs. St. Thomas

Nov. 13 vs. Southern U.

Nov. 16 vs. Western Illinois

Nov. 20 vs. TBA (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 22 vs. TBA (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 28 vs. California (in Sioux Falls, SD)

Dec. 12 vs. SMU (in Frisco, TX)

Dec. 29 vs. UTSA

The Gophers now have nine opponents accounted for on their 2026-27 nonconference schedule. They're notably missing a true road game or a home game against a power conference opponent, but it already looks better than years in the past. They will be able to schedule up to 12 nonconference games next season, so they will likely add a few more before a formal announcement.