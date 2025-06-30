Gophers power couple Taylor Heise and Parker Fox announce engagement
Former Gophers basketball player Parker Fox announced on Sunday that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend and Gophers hockey legend Taylor Heise.
"Found my forever," Fox announced on X with a series of engagement photos. Heise did the same, saying she "added the most important ring to my collection," which is an obvious reference to hear championships with the Gophers, Minnesota Frost, and USA Hockey.
Heise is one of the greatest women's hockey players in Gophers history. She totaled 227 career points with 97 goals and 130 assists throughout her five-year career. The Lake City native won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2021-22, and she was a two-time All-American. She now plays in the PWHL with the Minnesota Frost.
Fox had a four-year career with Gophers basketball. After back-to-back season-ending knee injuries, he played two seasons with the program, averaging 5.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He's now pursuing a career in media with common appearances on local radio station KFAN.
Fox and Heise certainly rank among the best love stories in Gophers sports, of which there are a few that ring a bell.
The best power couple in Gophers history is probably John Pohl and Krissy Wendell (now Krissy Pohl), who were high school hockey stars in Minnesota before excelling on the ice for the Gophers and turning pro. They are hockey royalty, and their daughters are now high school stars at Hill-Murray in the Twin Cities.
Another power couple with U of M ties is Andre Hollins and Rachel Banham. Both were standout point guards, with Hollins playing professionally overseas while Banham has had a lengthy career in the WNBA.