Gophers reportedly interested in 6-foot-10 transfer from Gonzaga
The Gophers have reached out to 6-foot-10 Gonzaga transfer forward Graydon Lemke, according to X post from college basketball recruiting analyst Jake Lieberman on Friday.
Lemke committed to Gonzaga as a preferred walk-on (PWO) and he redshirted in 2024-25. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. Hailing from Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, he was an accomplished prep player, averaging 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior.
According to Lieberman's post, and a different one from @365_Recruits on X, he's also hearing from Northern Arizona, Montana State, Tarleton State, Central Arkansas and Elon. After not seeing the floor as a freshman, this could be a situation where he wants to drop down to the mid-major level and earn more consistent playing time.
Listed at 190 pounds, Lemke is still an incredibly raw talent, but he could be an interesting developmental player in Niko Medved's system. Despite his 6-foot-10 size, he plays more on the wing. If he opts to come to Minnesota, he might not contribute right away in the Big Ten, but Medved has an impressive developmental track record and Lemke is an intriguing case study.
Lemke's older brother Coleman also recently entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons at Portland. Minnesota has five open spots remaining on its 2025-26 roster, as the transfer portal winds down before it officially 'closes' on Tuesday, April 22.