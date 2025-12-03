When each player in the Gophers’ 2026 signing class is expected to enroll

The early national signing period officially opened on Wednesday, and the Gophers signed all 30 of their verbal commitments, plus WR Josiah Dozier joined the class as well. The question now becomes when they will join the team?

It might be hard to agree with than ever, but college football players are still student-athletes. The reason early national signing day is a thing is that it gives high school players an opportunity to join programs before spring practice and get a head start on their college careers. The spring semester begins on January 20, and there are a handful of recruits who are expected to enroll at the school and join the team for spring practice.

According to Dylan Callaghan-Croley from Gophers Nation of the On3 network, Minnesota will have 17 early enrollees, and the other 14 players will enroll at the traditional time in the summer.

Early enrollees (17 players)

Brady Palmer, QB (San Diego, CA)

Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)

Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)

Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)

Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)

Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)

Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)

Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)

Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)

Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)

Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)

Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)

Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)

Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)

Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)

Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)

Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)

Summer enrollees (14 players)

It's worth reminding that Koi Perich enrolled in the summer before his true freshman season, and he became an all-conference player. Players who enroll early obviously have an extra few months practicing with the team, but enrolling in the summer doesn't mean they cannot contribute as a true freshmen.

Niko Castillo, RB (Schuylkill Haven, PA)

Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)

Quayd Hendryx, WR (Atco, NJ)

Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)

Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)

Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)

George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)

Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)

Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)

Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)

Tavian White, S (Waukee, IA)

Josiah Dozier, WR (Moody, AL)

Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)

Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)

