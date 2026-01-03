Gophers signee erupts for 50 points in dominant high school performance

East Ridge High School guard Cedric Tomes had a dominant 50-point performance on Friday night, leading the Raptors to an 86-79 win over Totino Grace.

Tomes made 13 of his 27 field goal attempts, he was 20 of 25 from the free throw line, and he added three assists and nine turnovers. Totino Grace is one of the top teams in the state, led by Drake-bound forward Dothan Ijadimbola.

Tomes is one of the top seniors in the state of Minnesota, and he signed with the Gophers on Nov. 12 over notable top offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma, Drake and St. Louis. He's a three-star prospect and the 278th-best player in the country, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. His performance on Friday night made it look like those rankings are far too low.

Listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds, Tomes is viewed as a true point guard prospect. With Chansey Willis Jr. and potentially Isaac Asuma slated to be back with the Gophers in 2026-27, his path to immediate playing time at the college level is a bit unclear, but he looks like he will be a serious difference maker.

Tomes is joined by Wayzata forward Nolen Anderson and West Coast big man Chadrack Mpoyi as the three high school prospects signed to Niko Medved's inaugural recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Tomes looks like he could be in the discussion for Minnesota Mr. Basketball in 2026.

