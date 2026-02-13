Gophers’ 2026 Recruits Building Momentum in Final High School Season

The Gophers signed three players to their 2026 high school recruiting class back on Nov. 12. 247Sports rates their class as the 28th-best in the country. Let's check in on how all three players are doing during their senior seasons.

Nolen Anderson, F (Plymouth, Minnesota)

Gophers head coach Niko Medved has been in attendance for a few of Anderson's games this season. He has averaged 23.9 points in 22 games this season, and Wayzata is firmly in the race for another Class AAAA State Championship with a 19-3 record. At 6-foot-6, he looks like a player who could contribute very early in his college career.

2026 Minnesota commit Nolen Anderson has been on a massive heater since beginning his senior season, the 6-7 wing is averaging 23.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG while shooting a 54.2% FG, a staggering 44.5% 3PT on 8.5 attempts per game and 83.5% FT. Very scalable at the next level… pic.twitter.com/CXSsKHdpMx — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) February 3, 2026

Cedric Tomes, G (Woodbury, Minnesota)

Medved has also seen Tomes in-person multiple times this season, most recently against Anderson and Wayzata on Tuesday night. Highlighted by a 50-point game on January 3, Tomes has been one of the best scorers in the state of Minnesota this season.

Tomes is second, averaging the second-most points in Minnesota with 32.2 per game. He has led East Ridge to a 16-5 record, and he's firmly in the race for Minnesota Mr. Basketball as the state's top senior. Listed at 6-foot, he's making a good case as one of the most underrated players in the class of 2026, nationally.

Chardrack Mpoyi, C (Likasi, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Mpoyi is Minnesota's lone out-of-state player signed to its 2026 class. Listed at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, he has shown plenty of reason for Gophers fans to be excited about his arrival next season. He has had a productive senior season at Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, so far, and he'll provide some depth to Minnesota's front line next season.

Chadrack Mpoyi has signed to play basketball at Minnesota.



His journey from Congo to the OC came with baptism by fire. But the Crean Lutheran community, including his notable host family, uplifted him.



"He'll be in our lives forever."



Read & subscribe: https://t.co/41lQn8TIsq pic.twitter.com/UwTQAFAOaL — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) January 26, 2026

Other notes

Minnesota had unsigned 2026 recruit Boyuan Zhang in attendance for its upset win over No. 10 Michigan State last week. Medved and his staff seem to remain interested in potentially adding to the class, so that will be a storyline to follow going forward. Ultimately, Minnesota has some fascinating talent that it will add to next year's team.

