Gophers slide in advanced metrics following two surprising results
Seven days ago, Gophers men's basketball was rated 64th in the country according to KenPom.com, and it had games against Missouri and Green Bay on the schedule. After a blowout loss and a hard-fought overtime win, Minnesota has fallen to No. 86 in the popular analytical rating site.
The Gophers were exchanging blows with Missouri on the road until an eight-point possession completely turned the game on its head, and the Tigers won by 23 points. They had a great opportunity to regain their confidence on Saturday against Green Bay at home, but they needed overtime to beat a Horizon League team that has beaten only four Division I opponents since the start of the 2024-25 season.
"Look around the country, too. There's scores like that every night. Basketball is hard, college hoops, one night you're on these short turnarounds, and whatever. And things happen," Gophers head coach Medved said after Saturday's close win over Green Bay. "I've been doing this a long time. Every season that I’ve been through, even on our best teams, there’s games that are kinda hard to explain sometimes."
Medved and Colorado State lost a nonconference game at home last season in overtime against UC Riverside. The Rams proceeded to turn their season around, win the Mountain West conference tournament, and knock off Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Fortunately for Minnesota, it didn't lose to Green Bay. The Phoenix are the 324th-rated team in the country, according to KenPom.com. A loss to a team like that at home would've been a serious blemish on any postseason tournament resume.
"But it wasn't hard to explain. That team played hard, and kind of took us out of kilter. Maybe there's some things that we'll maybe learn from it. I don't get caught up in that. Whether you win by this or whatever. I am a process guy, and we just gotta continue to get better. Winning is hard, blowing out teams all the time, I wish it were that easy. It's a lot more fun and enjoyable for coaches, but unfortunately, that's not the way it works."
The Gophers have another opportunity to regain their confidence on Tuesday night at home against Chicago State, which is rated as the 361st-best team in the country, out of 365. Minnesota will need to be playing its best basketball before a neutral-site game against San Francisco on Saturday, which is currently rated as the 84th-best team in the country.