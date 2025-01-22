Gophers snap decade drought with rare win over Hawkeyes in Iowa
It wasn't easy, but Minnesota held off a late run from Iowa to pick up its first win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2015, holding on 72-67 Tuesday night.
Minnesota has struggled against Iowa in recent memory, losing six straight matchups. You wouldn't have guessed that based on how they started. Ben Johnson and the Gophers coaching staff had a clear game plan to slow down Iowa's top-10 scoring offense. They deployed 10 players in their rotation in less than 10 minutes of game time, and it paid off. Minnesota grabbed a 21-10 lead with less than nine minutes to go in the first half.
Iowa fought back, but Minnesota was able to put together an impressive first half. It was a balanced effort, but Dawson Garcia led all first-half scorers with nine points as the Gophers led 32-28 after 20 minutes of play.
Garcia and Minnesota's offense came out of halftime firing, as they jumped out to a 46-31 lead early in the second half and it was clear they came to play.
Right when it looked like Minnesota would cruise to a comfortable win, Iowa had one last run to make things interesting. Despite a 12-14 start from the free throw line, some struggles to end 17-24 caused things to get a little close. The Gophers were able to survive 72-67 for their first road win of the season.
Femi Odukale had his best game in a Gophers uniform with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Garcia finished with a team-high 20 points as Minnesota held Iowa's explosive offense to an abysmal 3-21 (14.3%) mark from the three-point line.
Minnesota will have another massive opportunity on Saturday against No. 15 Oregon at the Barn. The spring semester officially began on Tuesday and students will have an opportunity to attend one of the biggest games at Williams Arena in quite some time, as the Gophers look to build on some momentum.