Gophers Fire Women's Hockey Head Coach After 19 Seasons, 4 National Titles

The University of Minnesota announced on Tuesday that it is parting ways with longtime women's hockey head coach Brad Frost after 19 seasons. He won four national titles at the program in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

BREAKING: Gophers women's hockey has parted ways with longtime head coach Brad Frost after 19 seasons.



He won 4 National Titles in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Minnesota was eliminated from the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/rZa0xchT0y — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 17, 2026

"Brad is a great coach and an even better person, which is why today is extremely difficult. This decision was made after a review of the program on and off the ice. We expect to contend at the highest level in every aspect of women's college hockey, and right now we are not doing that." Gophers AD Mark Coyle said in a release.

"I want to thank Brad for leading our team with class and integrity for 19 years. He has coached some of the best players to ever wear the Maroon and Gold, won numerous WCHA titles and national championships in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. We are grateful for his service and wish Brad all the best in his future endeavors."

Minnesota lost in the quarterfinals of this year's NCAA Tournament on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Northeastern at Ridder Arena. It marked the Gophers' 10th straight season without a national title.

""While change like this is never easy, now is the right time for a new voice to lead our program. This is the best coaching job in women's hockey, and we will immediately begin a nationwide search for our next head coach," Coyle continued.

This is a developing story.