Gophers take care of business against Alcorn State, setting up clash at Missouri
Niko Medved continues to pass every early test he faces in his first year as Gophers head coach with flying colors. They dominated Alcorn State 95-50 at home, for their second win of the season.
Saturday's game against the Braves was Minnesota's second straight contest against a team that ranks outside the top 300 of KenPom.com's latest ratings. The Gophers quickly showed a difference in talent with a 17-0 run to open the game. Alcorn State didn't make its first field goal until the 12:10 mark of the first half.
The Gophers were without BJ Omot, and Grayson Grove, who were both out due to injury. Medved rolled out a nine-player rotation with the same starting lineup as Monday's season opener. The biggest difference was essentially Nehemiah Turner replacing Grove's spot in the rotation.
After being held scoreless against Gardner-Webb, Western Michigan transfer guard Chansey Willis Jr. led the Gophers in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Minnesota shot 40% from the field and 2 of 11 from three, but still led Alcorn State 48-17 after 20 minutes of play.
Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson didn't have a single double-double last season with the Rams. He has opened his Gophers career with two straight after compiling 15 points and 16 rebounds against Alcorn State, but it did come on a team-high 17 field goal attempts, and he only made four of them.
It seemed like it might be a quieter night for Cade Tyson, but the North Carolina transfer still wound up leading Minnesota in scoring with 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field. He continues to out-perform any expectations he had coming into the season.
It wasn't the cleanest performance from Minnesota, but it was a balanced attack. Willis, Crocker-Johnson, Tyson and Robert Vaihola all scored in double figures. They leaned on their physicality again with a 50-24 difference in total rebounds, and a 48-24 difference in points in the paint, as they cruised to a 45-point win.
The Gophers are now 2-0, and they will prepare for their biggest nonconference game of the season. They will go on the road to take on Missouri, which has started the season 2-0 with a blowout win over Howard and a surprisingly close five-point win over Southeast Missouri State (SEMO).
Missouri will have one final tune-up against Virginia Military Institute (VMI) before Wednesday night's contest with Minnesota. The Tigers are currently the 38th-rated team in the country according to KenPom.com