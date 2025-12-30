NCAA President Releases Statement Clarifying College Basketball Eligibility
NCAA president Charlie Baker has released a statement clarifying eligibility rules for college basketball.
The statement comes shortly after the Baylor men’s basketball team sparked controversy by signing James Nnaji, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Though Nnaji has not played in an NBA game, he has played professional basketball in Europe and played in the NBA summer league.
The signing took place after the NCAA granted eligibility to multiple former G League players this year and has received backlash from notable figures in the sport including Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley, with Hurley even calling for a college basketball commissioner in an interview with CBS.
As these concerns swirl across the college basketball landscape, Baker shared the following statement on social media.
“The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract (including a two-way contract),” the statement read. “As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts. Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear.”
Baker continued, “While the NCAA has prevailed on the vast majority of eligibility-related lawsuits, recent outlier decisions enjoining the NCAA on a nationwide basis from enforcing rules that have been on the books for decades—without even having a trial—are wildly destabilizing. I will be working with DI leaders in the weeks ahead to protect college basketball from these misguided attempts to destroy this American institution.”
Baker and the NCAA has drawn a line for who can qualify for eligibility—though this could be challenged in the future. For now though, there appears to be greater clarity surrounding eligibility in an ever-evolving college basketball landscape.