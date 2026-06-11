Gophers WBB Coach Dawn Plitzuweit Signs Extension Through 2032

Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has officially inked a contract extension through the 2031-32 season, the school announced on Thursday.

Plitzuweit is entering her fourth season in charge of the Gophers program. She has led Minnesota to a 69-36 overall record, and 26-28 in Big Ten play, over the past three seasons. Minnesota has won 20+ games in each of the three seasons Plitzuweit has been in charge. The Gophers hadn't won 20+ games in a season in the four seasons prior to her arrival.

The 2025-26 season saw Minnesota return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Gophers made it to the Sweet 16, losing to eventual national champions UCLA. It was Minnesota's first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2005.

The Gophers have improved every season under Plitzuweit. During the 2023-24 season, Minnesota went 20-16. They followed that up with a 25-11 record in the 2024-25 season, and then most recently with a 24-9 record last season. The Gophers won the WBIT Championship in 2025, beating Belmont 75-63 in the title game. Minnesota lost the WNIT Championship Game in 2024, during Plitzuweit's first season in charge.

Plitzuweit has also helped develop her players into stars. Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski, and Tori McKinney were all named to All-Big Ten teams this past season. Battle and McKinney were also named to the All-Defensive Team. Battle and Braun were All-Big Ten honorable mentions in 2024-25, while Grocholski was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

This offseason, Plitzuweit has flexed her recruiting muscle. In the transfer portal, Plitzuweit brought in several splash signings as part of an A+ portal window. Her 2026 recruiting class features the top prep star from Wisconsin and the No. 2 prep player in Minnesota. After finishing No. 18 in the AP Poll last season, expectations are sky high entering the 2026-27 season for Plitzuweit and the Gophers.

Prior to being hired at Minnesota, the 53-year-old Plitzuweit was a head coach at West Virginia, South Dakota, Northern Kentucky, and Grand Valley State. She also served as an assistant coach at Michigan, Green Bay, and her alma mater Michigan Tech. Plitzuweit took South Dakota to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Gophers AD Mark Coyle extended

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle has also seen his contract extended through 2032. Coyle has served as the University of Minnesota athletic director since he was hired in 2016. The extension will see his pay rise by $100,000 every year going forward, from $2 million in 2026 to $2.5 million in the final year of the new deal.

#Gophers AD Mark Coyle is set to extend his contract at Minnesota through 2032 pending Board of Regents approval. pic.twitter.com/9DJSyxk2bm — Eric Vegoe (@evegoe) June 11, 2026