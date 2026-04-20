Projecting Minnesota WBB’s 2026–27 Rotation After an A+ Transfer Portal Cycle

The Gophers have seemingly wrapped up their transfer portal cycle with a huge splash commitment from Penn State center Gracie Merkle on Monday. They now have 15 players on their 2026-27 roster, so let's break down what the rotation and depth chart could look like next season.

Potential 2026-27 rotation

G: Leah Harmon (UCF transfer)

G: Mara Braun

G: Grace Grocholski

F: Tori McKinney

C: Gracie Merkle (Penn State transfer)

6th: Tori Oehrlein

7th: Natalie Kussow

8th: Tayla Thomas (Northwestern transfer)

9th: Makena Christian

10th: Taylor Woodson

Bench: Kennedy Klick, Zoey Bershers, Kylee Paben, Adit Kuol, Brynn Senden

I am pretty confident that the opening-night starting lineup will be Harmon, Braun, Grocholski, McKinney and Merkle. That gives their two star first-year guards, Oehrlein and Kussow, the opportunity to develop at their own pace. Thomas is a solid backup post player, and Christian and Woodson give them a legit 10-player rotation.

Guards

Braun (11.7 PPG) and Grocholski (12.1 PPG) both started all 33 games last season. They both have the potential to be All-Big Ten players in 2026-27, so their spots are locked into the starting lineup. I expect Harmon (15.7 PPG) to begin the season in the starting lineup, but it wouldn't shock me if Oehrlein or Kussow earned their way into big minutes by the end of the year.

There are not many teams in the country that can match that caliber of a backcourt rotation. Those are five players with the ability to facilitate and score at a very high level, and a major reason why Minnesota should have massive expectations next season. Klick contributed at times in 2025-26, but there simply might be too many options on this roster for her to see significant minutes.

Forwards

McKinney is listed as a guard, but she's 6-foot-1, so we're going to classify her as a forward. She might be the best returning player on the entire roster. If she takes her game to another level next season, Minnesota could be a legitimate championship contender.

Christian showed flashes as a true freshman with 23 points in the first game of her career. Woodson is a very talented player, but she is now coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries. With a loaded roster, she will have to earn her minutes in 2026-27. Ultimately, all three players are versatile in their own right, and they can all play multiple positions. Paben is probably one year away from a significant role.

Post players

With Sophie Hart and Finau Tonga both out of eligibility, Minnesota's biggest need this offseason was in the frontcourt. You could make a strong argument that they upgraded with Merkle (19.2 PPG) and Thomas (9.7 PPG). They have a legitimate one-two punch they can rotate throughout the game and match up with some of the best frontcourts in the country. Bershers and Kuol are both talented players, but they probably take a backseat with both additions.