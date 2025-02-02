Gophers women's basketball can't keep up in second half in loss to No. 1 UCLA
The Gophers women's basketball team kept it close for a while, but it ultimately wasn't able to keep up with top-ranked UCLA over the final two quarters in what became a 79-53 blowout Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
The Gophers (18-5, 6-5 Big Ten) were neck-and-neck with the Bruins (21-0, 9-0) in the first half. That was thanks in large part from a big effort from Amaya Battle, who shot 8 for 10 and scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the opening 20 minutes. UCLA gained only minimal separation in the first half, going into the break with a 33-28 advantage.
But Angela Dugalic scored seven points in the third quarter as the Bruins built a double-digit lead. And the fourth quarter was all Bruins as Elina Aarnisalo scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the quarter, which UCLA won 28-15. Kiki Rice added 14 points; Londynn Jones scored 13; and Lauren Betts had six points, six rebounds and 11 assists to lead UCLA.
Minnesota was hurt by its 17 turnovers, which turned into 21 points for the Bruins. The Gophers were only able to produce five points off 13 UCLA turnovers. Minnesota shot just 40% from the field and 28% from 3-point range.
Aside from Battle, Grace Grocholski was the only other Gophers player to finish in double figures, recording 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Battle also added three rebounds and two assists, but she had six of the 17 turnovers.
The Gophers get back from the Los Angeles road trip this week and return to action on Thursday when they host rival Iowa for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.