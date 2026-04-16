Gophers Women’s Basketball Lands Proven UCF Guard in Transfer Portal

Central Florida (UFC) guard Leah Harmon became the first transfer portal addition for Minnesota this offseason, when she committed to the school via Instagram post on Thursday.

"lets do it!," she posted.

COMMITMENT: 5-foot-6 UCF guard Leah Harmon will transfer to Minnesota, @TaliaGoodmanWBB first



She averaged 15.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 40.1/36.8/83.9 splits last season. Began her career at Miami (FL). https://t.co/b5Vs72cLjI pic.twitter.com/gKjwMwNqQI — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 16, 2026

Standing at 5-foot-6, Harmon experienced a breakout sophomore season in 2025-26 with the Knights. She averaged 15.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 40.1/36.8/83.9 shooting splits. UCF struggled with an 11-19 record, but Harmon played just the first 20 games before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury.

The Paterson, New Jersey native, notably had a 38-point performance against Kansas in January. She was 12 of 27 from the field and 5 of 11 from three in that game. She had two other games with 20 or more points against Rice and Cincinnati.

Harmon played her final high school season at IMG Academy before beginning her college career at Miami (FL). She appeared in 23 games off the bench as a true freshman. She averaged 2.8 points in 10.2 minutes per game.

With Amaya Battle and Brylee Glenn out of eligibility, Minnesota desperately needed to add a proven ball handler through the portal. With Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski and Tori McKinney set to return, Harmon has a great chance to start at point guard next season, but she will have to earn it.

The Gophers are adding highly-touted incoming freshmen guard Tori Oehrlein and Natalie Kussow. Adding a player like Harmon, with two years of eligibility remaining, will give Minnesota the flexibility not to rush Oehrlein and Kussow's development.

Minnesota's program has plenty of momentum after making a run to the Sweet 16 last season before falling to the eventual national champions, UCLA. Harmon is a great start to the portal season, and she fills a serious need in the backcourt.

A veteran frontcourt presence remains a serious need for Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff. They currently have two more roster spots available for the 2026-27 roster, which could both be used on proven post players. If Minnesota gets that done, it will have preseason top 25 expectations heading into next season. Harmon significantly raises their floor, and a true center would seal the deal.