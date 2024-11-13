Gophers women's basketball obliterates UMass Lowell, moves to 3-0
Gophers women's basketball has started the 2024-25 season red hot, and that continued on Tuesday night with a dismantling of UMass Lowell, 82-37, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Minnesota hosted a team from the America East conference for the second straight game. The Riverhawks from Lowell, Mass., carried an 0-2 record into Tuesday night, and the talent difference was apparent from the tipoff.
The Gophers led 20-2 after 10 minutes of play.
UMass Lowell shot 5 for 26 (19.2%) from the field in the first half compared to an efficient 14 of 29 (48.3%) from Minnesota. It was a balanced effort from the Gophers with seven different players scoring four or more points. Michigan transfer forward Taylor Woodson led all scorers with 10 first-half points, and her team carried a staggering 41-14 lead into halftime.
The Riverhawks came out of the half on a quick 6-0 run, but Minnesota regained control and cruised to a dominant second half. The monstrous difference on the scoreboard only grew, and the Gophers comfortably won.
Woodson finished with a season-high 12 points, proving that she was a big-time pickup in the offseason. Freshman guard McKenna Johnson exploded for a game-high 13 points in cleanup duty, while Sophie Hart had 10 and Tori McKinney added 11.
Minnesota was led by dynamic backcourt duo Mara Braun and Amaya Battle last season, but Tuesday night was more evidence that this season's roster has much more depth than a year ago. The level of competition has not been anything to write home about, but Braun and Battle combined for only 13 points in this game and the Gophers made UMass Lowell look like it didn't belong on the same court.
The Gophers are now 3-0, and they've taken care of business with wins of 41, 22 and 45 points to begin the season. Minnesota will now travel to Tempe, Ariz., for its first real tests of the season in the Briann January Classic with games against Oregon State and SMU on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.