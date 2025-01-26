Gophers women's basketball uses second-half surge to blow out rival Wisconsin
The 23rd-ranked Gophers women's basketball team let arch-rival Wisconsin hang around for a while through the first half but dominated the second half on its way to a 71-50 blowout victory Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Tied 28-28 entering the second half, the Gophers (18-3, 6-3 Big Ten) opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run. That included a 9-0 run in which the U held the Badgers (10-10, 1-8) scoreless for over a five-minute stretch. Mallory Heyer scored seven of her 15 points in the third quarter, and Sophie Hart scored six of her 16 points during the frame.
Heyer recorded a double-double, also pulling down 11 rebounds.
Minnesota ultimately won the quarter 20-10 and carried that momentum in the fourth, which it won 23-12.
Serah Williams scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first half as the Badgers went toe-to-toe with the Gophers, who got off to an awful shooting start. Minnesota shot just 27% in the first half while Wisconsin shot 50%. The saving grace for the Gophers was Grace Grocholski, who scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the first 20 minutes.
The U shot 53% from the field in the second half to make it ultimately a 40% shooting mark for the game. Hart scored 12 of her points after the halftime break, and Tori McKinney scored 10 of her 14 points in the final 20 minutes of action.
No Wisconsin players other than Williams finished in double figures for the Badgers.
The U returns to action Thursday for a big matchup against No. 4 Southern Cal in Los Angeles. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m.