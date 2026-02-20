Indiana vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 20
The biggest win of the Indiana Hoosiers' college basketball season was a 72-67 upset win against their in-state rival, the Purdue Boilermakers, back on January 27. Now, the two teams will face off in a rematch on Friday night.
Purdue remains one of the best teams in the country, but a 91-80 loss to Michigan on Tuesday has kept them from being considered a true national championship contender. They'll look to bounce back with a revenge win against the Hoosiers tonight. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating Big Ten showdown.
Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Indiana +10.5 (-115)
- Purdue -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Indiana +460
- Purdue -650
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-105)
- UNDER 148.5 (-115)
Indiana vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 20
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Indiana Record: 17-9 (8-7 in Big Ten)
- Purdue Record: 21-5 (11-4 in Big Ten)
Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Indiana's last 10 games
- Indiana is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games vs. Purdue
- The UNDER is 10-3 in Indiana's last 13 road games
- Indiana is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games played on a Friday
- Purdue is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games
- Purdue is 0-6 ATS in its last six home games
- Purdue is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite
Indiana vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch
- Braden Smith, G - Purdue Boilermakers
Braden Smith entered the season as the betting favorite to win the Wooden Award as the country's best player, and while he hasn't quite reached those expectations, he has still put together a fantastic 2025-26 campaign. He's scoring 14.9 points per game, along with 8.8 assists, which is the second-highest mark in the nation. Indiana largely kept him in check in the first game between these two teams, keeping him to just 14 points and five assists. Let's see if he can put together a better performance in the rematch.
Indiana vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
I think this Indiana team is much better than its record indicates. Not only do the Hoosiers rank 30th in the country in effective field goal percentage, but they're also 86th in defensive efficiency, which is four spots higher than Purdue's 89th.
Not only that, but Indiana has one of the highest three-point shot rates in the country, and now they get to face a Purdue team that ranks 124th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. There's a reason Indiana won the first game between these two teams, and it wasn't a fluke.
With the game set to take place on Purdue's home court, I'm not brave enough to bet Indiana to pull off another upset, but I'll certainly back them getting 10.5 points.
Pick: Indiana +10.5 (-115)
