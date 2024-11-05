Gophers women's hoops blows out Central Connecticut State in season opener
The Gophers tipped off what could be a fun 2024-25 season with an impressive 89-48 win over Central Connecticut State (CCSU) at Williams Arena.
Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit began her second year as head coach of the Gophers with the same starting lineup as we saw for much of last season. Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski, Mallory Heyer and Sophie Hart were the first five on the floor.
Minnesota flexed its muscles against an inferior opponent, jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. Nebraska transfer Annika Stewart was the first Gophers player to come off the bench and she started hot. With 10 first-half points, she joined Braun, who had a game-high 11, as the only two players to score in double figures.
Eight different Gophers scored in the first half and they showed extreme depth, deploying a 10-player rotation. After forcing 14 CCSU turnovers, they took a 39-19 lead into the break.
The second half was much of the same for Minnesota. Stewart continued to be an offensive juggernaut with a team-high eight points and she finished her night with 18 on 7-10 shooting from the field. The Gophers cruised to a comfortable 89-41 win.
Both Maggie Czinano and Niamaya Holloway played a few minutes when the game was still in hand, but Plitzueweit had a true nine-player rotation. Braun finished the night with 17 points on 6-15 shooting from the field, but her five assists were almost more impressive. Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson was the only other Minnesota player to score in double figures with 10 points.
Minnesota returned the core of last years roster that made a deep run in the WNIT, but tonight showed that this team has the depth and potential to make some serious noise in the Big Ten this season.
The Gophers will have a significant step up in competition in their next game against Vermont on Friday night at the Barn. The Catamounts were voted to finish third in the preseason America East media poll, but they began their season with a 62-46 win against SEC opponent Missouri. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on BTN+.