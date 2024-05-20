In-state players the Gophers could consider for the 2025 recruiting class
The Gophers' 2024-25 basketball roster is nearly final, but they're set to have as many as nine scholarships open for the 2025-26 season. Last week, we looked at six potential targets from the high school ranks, but none of them are from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Ben Johnson was heralded as a recruiting specialist when hired, with an emphasis on keeping top talent in-state. But he has not offered a single Minnesota player from the prep ranks in the class of 2025. Who are some players they could look at? Let's take a look...
Chase Thompson, Alexandria
Alexandria is an area that the Gophers have recruited very well over the last few cycles. Treyton Thompson (2021) and Grayson Grove (2024) both grew up in the city. Now, 6-foot-7 forward Chase Thompson is the latest forward to star for the Cardinals.
Thompson currently plays for D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit, the same team Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove played for in their high school days. He recently picked up an offer from West Virginia, joining Nebraska and Toledo as schools interested. The Gophers have not yet offered, but given the connections to his AAU program and high school program, it seems odd.
Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's
Benilde-St. Margaret's forward Jalen Wilson is viewed by many as the best high school player in the state. He switched his AAU team last year from Minnesota-based Howard Pulley to Team Herro, a Wisconsin-based program on the EYBL circuit.
Wilson currently holds offers from Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Bryant and UMKC. Relationships with coaches tend to go a long way with high school recruiting, and Wilson's high school coach at BSM is former Gophers forward Damian Johnson. Ben Johnson and his staff are far from out of the picture, but they currently seem focused on other recruits.
Other players to keep an eye on
- Abu Keita, Benilde-St. Margaret's
- Tyler Wagner, Totino-Grace
- CJ Armstrong, Richfield
- Brady Wooley, Orono