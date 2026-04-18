Medved Reunites With Former CSU March Madness Star in Transfer Portal

North Carolina transfer guard Kyan Evans has officially committed to the Gophers.

BREAKING: North Carolina transfer guard Kyan Evans has committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-2, he struggled last season, but averaged 10.6p and 3.1a at CSU in 24-25. Significant addition for Niko Medved. https://t.co/hMDx3ZDtqg pic.twitter.com/qpTiCKlvgn — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 18, 2026

Evans was long-rumored as one of Minnesota's top targets this offseason. He entered the portal on April 7, following the Tar Heels' decision to make a coaching change from Hubert Davis to Mike Malone, and the Gophers closed the deal just over one week later.

Hailing from the Kansas City, Missouri area, Evans began his college career playing for Gophers head coach Niko Medved at Colorado State. He was a relatively unheralded high school prospect without a Power Conference offer, and he landed with the Rams.

Evans played just 8.1 minutes per game in 36 contests as a true freshman before a breakout year in 2024-25. He averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists on impressive 47.1% shooting from the field, 44.6% shooting from three and 85.2% from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard introduced himself on a national level when he had 23 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and 6 of 9 from three in No. 12 seed Colorado State's first-round upset over No. 5 seed Memphis in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

When Medved left for Minnesota last offseason, Evans went into the transfer portal and he became one of the most sought-after players available. 247Sports ranked him as the 97th-overall player. He cashed in on his momentum and signed with North Carolina.

Evans started 17 games for the Tar Heels in 2025-26, but it was clear that the fit wasn't there. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and his role seemingly evaporated by the end of the season. He played just four minutes in their NCAA Tournament first-round loss to VCU.

Evans now reunites with Medved in Minnesota, and he's expected to start alongside Isaac Asuma in the back court for his final season of college basketball. He'll look to follow in the footsteps of Cade Tyson as a former high-profile transfer to bounce back with the Gophers after a down season in Chapel Hill.

All signs point towards Evans assuming a primary ball-handling role left behind with the graduation of Langston Reynolds and the transfer portal decision for Chansey Willis Jr. Minnesota has a big offseason ahead of itself, and Evans gives them a serious building block heading into the 2026-27 season, as they look to build and NCAA Tournament-level roster.