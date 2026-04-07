Why Kyan Evans Is a No-Brainer Transfer Portal Target for Niko Medved and Minnesota

It was long rumored, and Kyan Evans officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after one season at North Carolina. He immediately becomes a no-brainer target for Niko Medved and the Gophers this offseason.

NEW: North Carolina forward Kyan Evans has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/bsQDyWoAet pic.twitter.com/ykCO1NDupo — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 7, 2026

Evans played for Medved at Colorado State for two seasons from 2023 to 2025. He broke out in the Rams' NCAA Tournament run in 2025 with 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal last offseason, which likely placed him outside of Medved and Minnesota's price range. He ended up at North Carolina.

Evans struggled in his lone season in Chapel Hill, averaging just 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's now back in the portal after the Tar Heels made a change, bringing in Mike Malone to replace Hubert Davis as the program's head coach.

Cade Tyson had an amazing turnaround after a down season in Chapel Hill to put together one of the most impressive scoring seasons in Gophers program history. It's obvious that Medved could use that selling point in a potential recruitment of Evans this offseason.

Dawson Garcia did the same, going from North Carolina to Minnesota and breaking out as an All-Big Ten player. Garcia went from averaging 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds at Marquette in 2020-21 to 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game at North Carolina in 2021-22. He then returned home to Minnesota and averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds over the next three seasons.

With Langston Reynolds out of eligibility and questions surrounding Chansey Willis Jr., who missed most of the 2025-26 season with an injury, Minnesota desperately needs a veteran guard to play alongside Isaac Asuma in 2026-27. Between the coaching connection, need, and basketball fit, Evans should be near the top of the Gophers' transfer portal wishlist.

Things could move relatively fast, and all signs point towards Minnesota showing serious interest in bringing Evans to the Twin Cities.

If they do land Evans, he projects as a starter alongside Asuma, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, and Bobby Durkin. That would leave one opening in the starting lineup, and it's a virtual lock that the final piece to the starting five will be a big man. Minnesota lacked size in Medved's first season, and he's made it clear that he wants to get bigger ahead of the 2026-27 season.