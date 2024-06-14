Minnesota could play a dozen teams in the 'Rothstein 45' next season
How difficult is the 2024-25 schedule going to be for the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team? While the entire schedule hasn't been released, it is a guarantee that Minnesota double-digit games against teams included in a noteworthy preseason ranking.
Jon Rothstein, a longtime college basketball insider, has released his preseason "Rothstein 45," the 45 best teams in the nation entering the 2024-25 season. We know for fact that the Gophers will play 10 teams included in the Rothstein 45, and it could be as many as 11.
The official 2024-25 schedule is yet to be announced, but we know Minnesota will play home games against Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington, and road games against Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA and USC. They also play home and away against Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
That's a grand total of 20 Big Ten games and 11 of them are against teams in the Rothstein 45:
- Purdue: #10 on the Rothstein 45
- Indiana: #15
- UCLA: #16
- Ohio State: #19
- Oregon: #24
- Michigan State: #27 (play them twice)
- Rutgers: #31
- Michigan: #33
- Illinois: #40
- Maryland: #41
The 12th and 13th games Minnesota could have against teams in the Rothstein 45 will be Thanksgiving week when they compete in Orlando in a four-team non-conference tournament with Florida, Wake Forest and Wichita State. It's possible that the Gophers will play both Florida, which checks in at No. 18 on the Rothstein 45, and Wake Forest, which is 36th in the ranking.
All in all, it's working out to be a very difficult schedule for Minnesota and that means there is pressure on head coach Ben Johnson to get a new-look roster on the same page after losing starters Cam Christie (NBA draft), Elijah Hawkins (transfer portal) and Pharrel Payne (transfer portal).