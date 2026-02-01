Gophers heartbroken again as Penn State wins on last-second shot

Make it seven consecutive losses for the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team, who lost a heartbreaker 77-75 at Penn State on Sunday afternoon.

After storming back from a double-digit deficit in the final six minutes, the Gophers tied the score 75-75 when Langston Reynolds hit a free throw with 31 seconds to play, only to have Penn State win on Kayden Mingo's dancing layup with under two seconds on the clock.

Mingo down to the wire! @PennStateMBB pulls out the win against Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/hmmOQpxUVE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 1, 2026

Minnesota has lost by four points or fewer four times during its seven-game skid, and two of the losses were in overtime. While they're 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten, they could just as easily be 15-7 overall and 8-3 in conference play.

The Gophers were 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten after upsetting then-No. 19 Iowa on January 6. Since then, they've lost in overtime to USC, to Wisconsin on a buzzer beater, in overtime at Ohio State, in a nail-biter at Wisconsin in which they blew a 20-point lead on January 28, and now on a last-second shot to Penn State. They've also lost by 10 points at No. 13 Illinois and by 19 points against undefeated Nebraska, though they led the Cornuskers by six points at the half.

They've done all of that despite playing no more than seven players in a game, as they've dealt with a load of injuries in Niko Medved's first season as head coach.

Penn State was 0-10 in conference play before their win Sunday.

Minnesota trailed 71-61 with 3:31 to play, and they battled back with Cade Tyson hitting two free throws, followed by Reynold's converting a layup and a free throw to make it 71-66. Grayson Grove's tip-in made it 71-68 with 2:40 to go, followed by a pair of free throws from Tyson to make it 71-70 with 2:31 left.

The Gophers again cut the deficit to one point with 1:54 to go, and again with 38 seconds after layups by Reynolds and Jalen Crocker-Johnson.

Reynolds led Minnesota with 18 points and seven assists. Tyson scored 17 points, Bobby Durkin finished with 16, and Isaac Asuma had 12.

Freddie Dilione V led Penn State with 25 points.

It won't get any easier for Minnesota as they host No. 7 Michigan State on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

More Gophers coverage