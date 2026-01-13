Minnesota faces tall task against Big Ten favorite UCLA behind superstar Lauren Betts

After picking up their first ranked win in over six years on Sunday afternoon against No. 21 USC, Gophers women's basketball faces an even tougher task on Wednesday night against No. 3 UCLA and superstar Lauren Betts. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: Big Ten Network+ (BTN+)

Radio: 96.7 KFAN+

UCLA preview

The Bruins came into the season as heavy favorites to win the Big Ten conference and contenders to win the National Championship. They've lived up to those expectations so far with a 15-1 record, and their only loss came against No. 4 Texas at the Players Era event in November in Las Vegas. FanDuel Sportsbook currently gives them the third-best odds to win it all at +850, as of Tuesday afternoon, only behind UConn (-210) and Texas (+800).

Betts is in her fourth season of college basketball, and she's still among the best players in the sport. Listed at 6-foot-7, she's averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 blocks per game on 57.0% shooting from the field. She's tied for the fourth-best odds to win National Player of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook at +3500.

UCLA has a deep roster with guard Kiki Rice, Duluth, Minnesota native Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez, all averaging at least 13.9 points per game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32), forward Rosie Akot (2) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Keys to the game

Betts had only eight points in UCLA's lone loss this season to Texas. They're almost unbeatable when he's at her best, and I am not sure if Minnesota has the personnel to slow her down. Sophie Hart and Finau Tonga have defended well all season, but there isn't another player like Betts in the entire country.

The Bruins are coming off a pair of blowout wins over No. 17 USC and No. 25 Nebraska in back-to-back games. They also have ranked wins over No. 14 Tennessee, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 11 North Carolina and No. 6 Oklahoma. The Gophers would probably have to play perfectly to be even competitive on Wednesday night. A win would completely change their entire trajectory this season, but I think the Bruins are just too dominant a team.

Score UCLA 81, Minnesota 67

