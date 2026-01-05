Can Niko Medved and the Gophers carry momentum into Iowa showdown?

The red-hot Gophers will look to keep the ball rolling on Tuesday night when No. 19 Iowa and first-year head coach Ben McCollum come to town. Early betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook favor the Hawkeyes by 6.5 points.

The Gophers open as (+6.5) point underdogs for tomorrow night's game at the Barn against No. 19 Iowa.



The Hawkeyes have started the season 12-2 under Ben McCollum with notable wins over Ole Miss, UCLA and Xavier.



Tuesday night's meeting will be between two former Drake head coaches, who are in the middle of their first seasons as head coaches of the programs they grew up rooting for. McCollum has quickly turned the Hawkeyes into a top 25 team, and it will be quite the test for Niko Medved's shorthanded Gophers.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

Iowa preview

The Hawkeyes are a transfer-laden team led by former Drake and Northwest Missouri State point guard Bennett Stirtz. He leads the team with 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game, to go along with 2.6 rebounds on efficient 51.6/43.4/83.9 shooting splits.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) talks to Iowa head coach Ben McCollum during a game against the UMass Lowell Riverhawks Dec. 29, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robert Morris transfer big man Alvaro Folgueiras has made a smooth jump from the Horizon League to the Big Ten with 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Listed at 6-foot-10, he can stretch the floor 1.4 threes made per game, and he's worked his way into the first round conversation for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Keys to the matchup

The Gophers will need another dominant defensive performance from Langston Reynolds on Tuesday night, who will likely be matched up with Stirtz. He has averaged only 12 points per game in Iowa's two losses, and their offense usually goes as he goes.

Minnesota will have a huge depth disadvantage in most Big Ten games this season, and Iowa goes as deep as 10 players on some nights. With three days off since Saturday's win over Northwestern, the Gophers cannot get overwhelmed in that department.

Fortunately, the Gophers rank 350th in adjusted tempo, compared to Iowa, which ranks 354th, so this is a matchup where they might be able to hold their own. Their performance over the last month of the season makes them a live underdog, but it's hard to trust a team with a seven-man rotation to win back-to-back games in the Big Ten. I think Minnesota gives the Hawkeyes all they can handle, but they fall just short.

Prediction: Iowa 70, Minnesota 68

