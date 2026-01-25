Niko Medved Calls Latest Minneapolis Shooting Involving Federal Agents 'Heartbreaking'

Less than two hours before the Gophers tipped off on Saturday against No. 7 Nebraska, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man was fatally shot by federal agents just a few miles away amid the Trump administration's Operation Metro surge, which has seen an estimated 3,000 federal officers and investigators sent to Minnesota in an immigration crackdown.

Minnesota men's basketball head coach Niko Medved was asked about the tragedy after the Gophers lost 76-57 to undefeated Nebraska, and he expressed heartbreak.

"I just think all of it's terrible. The violence, the division, it's just really disappointing. I am just really disappointed in all of it. You wish you could influence it more, but you really can't from our position," Medved said. "I don't know enough about it to comment on it, but all of it, just really, really breaks your heart.

"We all just care so deeply about people and each other. I think that's always the message to these guys. All of it's heartbreaking. Sometimes, for us, you play a game, and you kind of want to get away for a second and focus on what you're doing. All of it really just sucks."

Saturday's events come one day after tens of thousands — estimates have ranged from 15,000 to 50,000 — protesters gathered outside in downtown Minneapolis for an anti-ICE march, despite temperatures being 10-below-zero with wind chills near negative 30.

The protest ended at Target Center in Minneapolis, and the Timberwolves, in concert with the NBA, decided to postpone Saturday's game at the venue due to safety concerns. The game will be made up at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Gophers' contest against Nebraska was their last home game of January. They play at Wisconsin on Wednesday, and then at Penn State next Sunday before returning to Williams Arena on Feb. 4 against Michigan State.

Minnesota has lost five consecutive games to fall to 10-10 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. Despite the ugly record, the Gophers, playing with only seven players — and the starters logging heavy minutes — have had a chance to win each of the losses, although the Cornhuskers did pull away after trailing the Gophers 36-30 at the half.

