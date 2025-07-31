Niko Medved says Isaac Asuma has 'DNA' to play at the next level
Niko Medved's top roster-building priority when he became Minnesota's new head coach was retaining talented guard Isaac Asuma. After an impressive true freshman season, Asuma has a chance to be a breakout star for Minnesota in 2025-26.
After the Gophers held their final practice of the summer on Thursday, Medved maintained that he has been thoroughly impressed by Asuma — and he thinks he has what it takes to play at the next level.
"He's got a chance to be a terrific player. He's got a chance to be arguably a front-level Big Ten guard. He's an unbelievable communicator," Medved said. "Out of all the guys that I have coached, that have played at the next level, that have helped us win, he's got all that DNA in him. Minnesota guy, unbelievable human being, talented. He was that one guy that played minutes last year in the Big Ten... I am really thankful we have him."
Related: Medved recalls 'full circle' Clem Haskins reunion: 'He's still sharp as a tack'
Medved developed David Roddy and Nique Clifford into first-round picks at Colorado State, and veteran guard Isaiah Stevens earned a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent. Medved saying that Asuma has the same DNA as those players is a big statement.
Asuma averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season on 43.7/35.7/63.6 shooting splits. He had six games with at least 10 points, and he showcased promising potential as a guard in the Big Ten.
Minnesota roster has been revamped under Medved. Notable backcourt additions include Langston Reynolds (Northern Colorado), Chansey Willis Jr. (Western Michigan), and Chance Stephens (Maryland). Asuma is younger than all three of those players, so there are some questions about who may start in 2025-26. That said, Medved's statement Thursday make it sound like Asuma will have a big role when the Gophers start the season in November.