Medved recalls 'full circle' Clem Haskins reunion: 'He's still sharp as a tack'
New Gophers head coach Niko Medved began his connection to the Minnesota men's basketball program as a student manager under legendary head coach Clem Haskins in the 1990s. They reunited at the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month.
"It's kinda a full circle moment for me. I told Coach, 'It doesn't feel right when I am down at Williams Arena, sitting in your chair, in your office,'" Medved recalled at Gophers practice Thursday. "That was a really cool moment for me. That was kinda just 'Wow, I am back and I have the job of a guy and situation that I just admired so much.'"
Related: Takeaways from final summer practice for Gophers men's basketball
Haskins is the most accomplished head coach in the history of Gophers men's basketball. He led the program to its only Final Four appearence in 1996-97 and five other NCAA Tournament births. He built an underwhelming program into a consistent Big Ten power with a 239–166 career record at the school.
Now 82 years old, Haskins still follows things "closely" and "he's sharp as a tack," according to Medved. It has been 28 years since Minnesota lost in the National Semifinal to Kentucky, but the banner still does not hang in Williams Arena, after the academic dishonesty scandal rocked the program in 1999.
Haskins took Minnesota out of a six-year NCAA Tournament drought from 1982 to 1986, which matches the current drought Minnesota faces as Medved heads into year one leading the program.
The Gophers are searching for a program identity, something they have lacked since Haskins was roaming the sidelines of the Barn. Medved will look to reignite some of Haskins' magic back into the program this season, when Minnesota opens the regular season on November 3.