Pistons reportedly hiring former Gophers standout J.B. Bickerstaff as next coach
Former Gophers men’s basketball forward J.B. Bickerstaff is being hired as the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bickerstaff will get a five-year contract from the Pistons, per Wojnarowski.
Bickerstaff, 45, was most recently the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he coached since 2020 after serving the previous season as their associate head coach. Bickerstaff guided the Cavs to a 48-34 record this past season, positioning them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
As the fourth seed, the Cavaliers won their first-round series against the Orlando Magic under Bickerstaff this postseason but fell in five games to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Despite leading the Cavs back to the playoffs, Bickerstaff was fired on May 23.
Bickerstaff played for the Gophers from 1998-2001. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Oregon State before transferring to the U in 1998. After sitting for a redshirt season, Bickerstaff started 43 games for the Gophers across two seasons from 1999-2001.
During his senior season with the Gophers, Bickerstaff averaged 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. The Gophers went 18-14 that season.
The Pistons opening became available when they fired coach Monty Williams on June 19 after just one season with the team. The Pistons notably will have to pay the remaining $65 million on Williams’ contract despite the firing. The Pistons had the worst record in the NBA last season at 14-68.