All Gophers

Ranking the 5 most important games on Minnesota's Big Ten schedule

The Gophers will be tested early and often in Niko Medved's first season at the helm.

Tony Liebert

Mar 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gophers' entire 2025-26 Big Ten slate was officially revealed on Thursday. Let's take a look at the five most important conference games in year one of the Niko Medved era.

1. Home vs. Wisconsin (Jan. 13)

The Gophers have not beaten Wisconsin since February 5, 2020, which will be 1,794 days ago when Minnesota welcomes the Badgers to the Barn on January 13. Longtime head coach Greg Gard should have Wisconsin competing for the NCAA Tournament once again this season, so a win from Medved and the Gophers would be a huge statement win over your rivals in year one.

Imagn Image
Jan 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) celebrates his shot against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2. Home vs. Indiana (Dec. 2)

First-year Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries replaced Medved at Drake in 2018-19. Indiana will be Medved's first Big Ten opponent as the Gophers' head coach. The Hoosiers will have a more talented roster this season, so a competitive game against an NCAA Tournament-level team would be a big statement from Minnesota to open conference play.

Imagn Image
Indiana Hoosiers head basketball coach Darian DeVries speaks to the media on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

3. Home vs. Iowa (Jan. 6)

The Gophers will welcome another first-year head coach to the Barn on January 6 when Ben McCollum and the Hawkeyes come to town. Minnesota broke a long streak last year when it went into Iowa City and left with a win, and there's another opportunity to make a statement at the Barn against Iowa in 2026.

Imagn Image
Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben McCollum leads practice June 19, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Away at Wisconsin (Jan. 28)

The easiest way to get a fanbase on your side during a season without many expectations is to beat your rivals. Minnesota hasn't won at the Kohl Center since January 3, 2019. A win over the Badgers in Madison in year one would be a big feather in Medved's cap.

USA Toda
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) drives a against Minnesota guard Femi Odukale (11) during the second half of their game Friday, January 10, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 80-59. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Home vs. UCLA (Feb. 28)

There's a good chance UCLA is the best team scheduled to play at the Barn in 2025-26. Led by New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, the Bruins have a chance to be a contender in the Big Ten this season. The Gophers went into LA and left with a win last season, so it should be a fun rematch at Williams Arena in late February.

Imagn Image
Feb 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Kobe Johnson (0) collide while chasing a loose ball during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball