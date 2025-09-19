Ranking the 5 most important games on Minnesota's Big Ten schedule
The Gophers' entire 2025-26 Big Ten slate was officially revealed on Thursday. Let's take a look at the five most important conference games in year one of the Niko Medved era.
1. Home vs. Wisconsin (Jan. 13)
The Gophers have not beaten Wisconsin since February 5, 2020, which will be 1,794 days ago when Minnesota welcomes the Badgers to the Barn on January 13. Longtime head coach Greg Gard should have Wisconsin competing for the NCAA Tournament once again this season, so a win from Medved and the Gophers would be a huge statement win over your rivals in year one.
2. Home vs. Indiana (Dec. 2)
First-year Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries replaced Medved at Drake in 2018-19. Indiana will be Medved's first Big Ten opponent as the Gophers' head coach. The Hoosiers will have a more talented roster this season, so a competitive game against an NCAA Tournament-level team would be a big statement from Minnesota to open conference play.
3. Home vs. Iowa (Jan. 6)
The Gophers will welcome another first-year head coach to the Barn on January 6 when Ben McCollum and the Hawkeyes come to town. Minnesota broke a long streak last year when it went into Iowa City and left with a win, and there's another opportunity to make a statement at the Barn against Iowa in 2026.
4. Away at Wisconsin (Jan. 28)
The easiest way to get a fanbase on your side during a season without many expectations is to beat your rivals. Minnesota hasn't won at the Kohl Center since January 3, 2019. A win over the Badgers in Madison in year one would be a big feather in Medved's cap.
5. Home vs. UCLA (Feb. 28)
There's a good chance UCLA is the best team scheduled to play at the Barn in 2025-26. Led by New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, the Bruins have a chance to be a contender in the Big Ten this season. The Gophers went into LA and left with a win last season, so it should be a fun rematch at Williams Arena in late February.