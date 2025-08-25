Report: Top-30 hoops recruit Quinn Costello sets visit with Minnesota
When the Minnesota Gophers open the college football season Thursday night at home against Buffalo, one of the key people in attendance will be top-30 basketball recruit Quinn Costello.
Costello, a 6-foot-10 forward from Boston, ranked ranked 28th nationally Rivals while he's also a top-100 recruit in rankings by 247Sports (No. 74) and ESPN (No. 54). Earlier this summer, Costello trimmed his list of college suitors to six, with Minnesota in the mix alongside Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Purdue and Texas.
On3's Joe Tipton reports that Costello will be visiting the University of Minnesota Wednesday and Thursday. The Gophers-Buffalo football game kicks off at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 7 p.m. CT.
Tipton says Costello visited Purdue this past weekend.
The Gophers have also offered Costello's teammate at The Newman School in Boston, Mass. Lucas Morillo, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who is ranked 32nd nationally by Rivals while also earning top-100 status from ESPN and 247Sports, was offered by Minnesota on July 29.
It's unclear if Morillo is considering the gophers, but he recently told On3 that he's talking with Virginia, Illinois, Texas "and a couple other schools about potentially visiting them."
Costello told On3's Jamie Shaw that relationships will be paramount when he ultimately makes his college choice. He also described himself as an elite shooter who can play all over the court.
"I’d say I’m a 6’10”, long, versatile, wing forward," Costello told On3. “I play a lot of the floor, I guard more fours and fives than threes, but I’d say I’m pretty flexible. I can really shoot it, that’s like my number one strength. I’ve been known as a knockdown shooter for most of my life, but I’ve started to do a lot more, like putting on the floor, driving closeouts, offensive rebounding, running the floor, all that stuff."
Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class currently consists of two in-state commits: Cedric Tomes, a guard from East Ridge High School, and Wayzata High School forward Nolan Anderson.