'Sign of an immature team': What to make of Gophers' struggles
It has been a bumpy start to year four of the Ben Johnson era for Gophers men's basketball. After a blowout win to open the season over Oral Roberts, they've been in tight contests against Omaha, North Texas, Yale and Cleveland State and they've started the season 4-1.
It's clear that Mike Mitchell Jr. being sidelined with an ankle injury has severely hurt Minnesota's offensive outlook and North Texas and Yale were always going to be tough games, but beating Omaha and Cleveland State by 13 combined points raises some serious eyebrows.
"I know our guys didn't overlook this game, but I know our details and how locked in we were was different for Yale than it was today," Johnson said after beating Cleveland State Tuesday night. "You got to embrace every single moment of competition and that is kind of a sign of an immature team. For being an older team, we talk about how you got to be mature about our habits every day. And you can't take any day and any game for granted."
Nine of Minnesota's 13 scholarship players this season are seniors, seven of them in at least their fifth season of college hoops. They make up one of the oldest rosters in the country, but it's clear that it's taking time for the seven additions from the transfer portal to mesh with their new team.
"I think it's more of those guys making sure they have belief in themselves. Some of the stuff we do, it's not necessarily coaching, it's being dialed in, being locked in and not being tight. I don't want our guys to be tight," Johnson said. "I want our guys to feel loose, I want our guys to play like they practice. Sometimes when you want it so bad, you can almost paralyze yourself. I want them to just take that deep breath."
The Gophers' 59-56 win over Yale on Saturday marked the third-straight non-conference home game that they trailed at halftime and the second straight game where they scored fewer than 20 points in the first half.
"It showed last game what we're capable of when we're laser-focused and dialed in. They knew Yale was a hell of a team," Johnson said. "They knew Cleveland State was a good team, but it was a little bit different, I could sense it, the edge wasn't there and we've got to get that back."
Minnesota has a much-needed six days of rest before hosting KenPom.com's 199th-ranked Central Michigan on Monday, Nov. 25. That will be their final game before traveling to Orlando for two pivotal games at the ESPN Events Invitational against Wichita State and then Wake Forest or Florida.
In Johnson's fourth season as head coach, it could be very easy for a fan to lose interest, but if they're able to get Mike Mitchell Jr. healthy and have a good showing next week in Orlando, it's possible they could regain some momentum before conference play.