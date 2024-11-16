Gophers survive another nonconference scare, finish strong in win over Yale
The Gophers men's basketball team has been in need of some secondary scoring outside of star big man Dawson Garcia, and they got exactly what they needed in Saturday's 59-56 win over Yale at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Brennan Rigsby scored 15 points and kickstarted an 11-3 Gophers run to open the second half as they erased a 10-point halftime deficit on their way to the win over the Bulldogs. Minnesota (3-1) eventually cut its deficit to just two points, and finally took a lead midway through the second half when Lu'Cye Patterson found Femi Odukale open under the hoop.
It was a back-and-forth battle after that.
With 18.7 second remaining, Garcia hit a pair of free throws that put the Gophers up 57-53, essentially icing the game. John Poulakadis, who scored a team-high 21 points for Yale (2-3), missed a 3 on the other end, and Rigsby grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Garcia, who was fouled in transition. He made another pair from the charity stripe.
Poulakadis hit a 3 as time expired for the final margin.
Garcia scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed six rebounds. Frank Mitchell was a bully on the offensive glass for the U, grabbing six offensive boardds and finishing with seven overall. He also contributed four points.
Patterson finished with seven points and six assists.
The Gophers got off to a quick start behind a couple buckets from Rigsby and a 3-pointer from Garcia, jumping out to an early 7-2 advantage. Any semblance of an offensive rhythm quickly dissipated. First it was an 11-0 run from the Bulldogs. Overall, they outscored the Gophers 27-12 the rest of the half, which included a near six-minute scoring drought for the U.
Minnesota went into the intermission trailing 29-19.