Surging Minnesota Lights Up No. 10 Iowa For Best Win of the Season

One night after the Gophers men's basketball team upset the No. 10 team in the country, the Minnesota women's team did the same by winning on the road against No. 10 Iowa.

The Gophers were outscored by 11 points in the fourth quarter and still won by six, 91-85. That's because they dominated the second and third quarters, outscoring the Hawkeyes 48-30 en route to a commanding lead that they didn't let slip away.

Minnesota (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) handed Iowa (18-5, 9-3) its first loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season, and it was their first win on the road over Iowa since 2007. It was also the Gophers' first win over a top-10 team since upsetting No. 10 Maryland 93-74 on Feb. 18, 2018.

The Gophers set a team record by shooting 71.4% from three-point range, knocking down 10 of 14 shots from deep.

Five Gophers scored in double figures, led by Grace Grocholski's 21 points. Mara Braun scored 16 and hit all four of her threes, while Tori McKinney finished with 15 points, and Amaya Battle stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

With five straight wins, the upset over Iowa should be enough to boost Minnesota into the AP Top 25 Poll when it's released on Monday. The Gophers were in the "others receiving votes" category this week, receiving only nine votes for a would-be No. 30 ranking in the country.

Minnesota is tied with Michigan State for sixth place in the Big Ten, just one game behind Iowa and two games behind third-place Ohio State (10-2 in conference play).

The Gophers should be favored in their next three games at Rutgers (9-14, 1-11), versus Nebraska (16-7, 5-7), and at Wisconsin (13-10, 5-7). That will lead into a difficult two-game stretch at home against No. 9 Ohio State (21-3, 10-2) and No. 12 Michigan State (19-4, 8-4).

More Gophers coverage