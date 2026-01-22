South Florida vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Jan. 22

South Florida and UAB are both trying to find some momentum in the AAC, finding themselves in the middle of the pack through their first handful of games in conference play. Both teams are also coming off a loss. South Florida fell to Wichita State in overtime on Sunday, and UAB fell to Tulsa on the same day.

With no ranked matchups set to take place tonight, let's place a bet on this intriguing AAC showdown.

South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

South Florida -2.5 (-115)

UAB +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

South Florida -155

UAB +130

Total

OVER 168.5 (-105)

UNDER 168.5 (-112)

South Florida vs. UAB How to Watch

Date: Thursday, January 22

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Bartow Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

South Florida Record: 11-7 (3-2 in AAC)

UAB Record: 12-7 (3-3 in AAC)

South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends

South Florida is 7-10 ATS this season

UAB is 10-8 ATS this season

The OVER is 10-7 in South Florida games this season

The OVER is 8-10 in UAB games this season

South Florida vs. UAB Key Player to Watch

Chance Westry, G - UAB Blazers

The UAB offense goes through Chance Westry. He's leading the team in both points per game (14.9) and assists per game (4.5). He's shooting 48.5% from the field and, despite being the Blazers' primary ball carrier, is committing only 1.7 turnovers per game. The ability to protect the ball and play solid fundamental basketball is a big reason for UAB's success so far this season.

South Florida vs. UAB Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of betting $100 every day for a year, I broke down why I'm putting $20 on the UAB Blazers to cover as home underdogs.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 18



$30 Jets -105 vs. Panthers

$20 Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 0.5 Points (+112)

$30 Marist/Siena UNDER 134.5 (-105)

$20: UAB +2.5 (-112)



YTD: 25-39 (-$376.55) pic.twitter.com/aNsGRqkL5L — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) January 22, 2026

One of the things that impresses me the most about UAB is its ability to not give its opponent many second-chance scoring opportunities. The Blazers rank second in turnovers per possession and 14th in defensive rebounding, which results in a positive differential in average extra scoring chances per game at +6.2.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the Blazers' effective field goal percentage improves 5.7% when playing on their home court. So, with them being at home tonight, I'll take the 2.5 points with UAB in this AAC showdown.

Pick: UAB +2.5 (-105) via DraftKings

