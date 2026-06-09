Takeaways From Gophers Women's Basketball's Big Ten Home-and-Away Opponents
In this story:
The home and away oponents for Gopher women's basketball's 2026-27 Big Ten schedule on Monday. Here are the biggest takeaways as Minnesota enters its most anticipated regular-seaosn in more than 20 years.
Home opponents
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Minnesota will have a handful of interesting Big Ten showdowns at Williams Arena next season. There are probably none bigger than a matchup with Michigan. The Wolverines lost to Texas in the Elite 8 last season, but they return dynamic guard trio Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway.
Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Washington should all have the potential to make a run at the NCAA Tournament next season. The Oregon game will have plenty of storylines as Mallory Heyer makes her return to the Barn, after surprisingly transferring days before last season.
Away opponents
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Purdue
- UCLA
- USC
- Wisconsin
The Gophers will be heavily tested on the road in Big Ten play. Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA and USC all went to the NCAA Tournament last season. The Bruins are the defending national champions, but the bulk of their roster is gone. The cross-town Trojans will likely be the favorites to win the conference, highlighted by the return of superstar guard Juju Watkins.
Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State and UCLA all have the chance to be in the top-half of the conference in 2026-27. There is truly zero nights off in the Big Ten, and the Gophers will feel that with their road schedule. Wisconsin is the lone team they will face twice, but the Badgers could have their best team in quite sometime under second-year head coach Robin Pingeton.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert