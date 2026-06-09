Takeaways From Gophers Women's Basketball's Big Ten Home-and-Away Opponents

The home and away oponents for Gopher women's basketball's 2026-27 Big Ten schedule on Monday. Here are the biggest takeaways as Minnesota enters its most anticipated regular-seaosn in more than 20 years.

Home opponents

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Oregon

Penn State

Rutgers

Washington

Wisconsin

Minnesota will have a handful of interesting Big Ten showdowns at Williams Arena next season. There are probably none bigger than a matchup with Michigan. The Wolverines lost to Texas in the Elite 8 last season, but they return dynamic guard trio Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway.

Mar 30, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olson (1) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Washington should all have the potential to make a run at the NCAA Tournament next season. The Oregon game will have plenty of storylines as Mallory Heyer makes her return to the Barn, after surprisingly transferring days before last season.

Away opponents

Maryland

Michigan State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Purdue

UCLA

USC

Wisconsin

The Gophers will be heavily tested on the road in Big Ten play. Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA and USC all went to the NCAA Tournament last season. The Bruins are the defending national champions, but the bulk of their roster is gone. The cross-town Trojans will likely be the favorites to win the conference, highlighted by the return of superstar guard Juju Watkins.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State and UCLA all have the chance to be in the top-half of the conference in 2026-27. There is truly zero nights off in the Big Ten, and the Gophers will feel that with their road schedule. Wisconsin is the lone team they will face twice, but the Badgers could have their best team in quite sometime under second-year head coach Robin Pingeton.