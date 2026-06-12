'The Barn' Is the Official Name of the Building Now Formerly Known as Williams Arena

Much like Mariucci Arena was renamed with a sponsor — "3M Arena at Mariucci" — the University of Minnesota's men's and women's basketball venue, Williams Arena, has been renamed with a sponsor plugged into the title.

Williams Arena is now known as "The Barn," supported by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. It's not quite as intrusive as 3M's branding being plugged into the front of Mariucci's name, but Blue Cross already has its branding on the facade of the 98-year-old building.

"We are grateful to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota for their collaboration and support," said Gophers Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, who less than 24 hours earlier, agreed to a contract extension. "The Barn is one of the most historic and well-known venues in all of college sports, and we are excited for this partnership and the positive impact it will have on the entire state."

Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports that Blue Cross is investing $17 million for the 10-year agreement, which is, in part, a sponsored play by Blue Cross, although the insurance giant and the U of M are presenting it as a "collaboration to strengthen a shared dedication to advancing community health and connection throughout Minnesota."

It's unclear if any of the $17 million will be allocated for NIL funds, which help the U's men's and women's basketball teams compete for top talent on the recruiting circut and in the transfer portal.

"For many years, Blue Cross and the University of Minnesota have played complementary roles in serving the people of this state — the University through its leadership in education, research and public service, and Blue Cross through its mission-driven commitment to improving health across every community," said Dana Erickson, president and CEO at Blue Cross. "As we look ahead, we're proud to strengthen this enduring relationship and find new ways to come together to advance the health and wellbeing of all Minnesotans."

"At the University of Minnesota, we are guided by our land-grant mission to serve all 87 counties across the state," said University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham. "We are proud of our new partnership with Blue Cross, which will help us deliver on our commitment to expand our health and healthcare workforce, advance lifesaving research and support the health of all Minnesotans."

Specific details are yet to be revealed, but the parties say the partnership will create opportunities for health innovation and initiatives throughout the state.

The joint press release adds: "Designed for impact, programs will include on-campus health support for the Gopher community, in addition to professional development and industry exposure for students and alumni, strengthening current and future Minnesota health and healthcare leaders."