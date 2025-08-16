Top-100 guard Joseph Hartman sets official visit with Minnesota
One of the top shooting guards in the country will graduate from high school next spring, and he's currently in the process of deciding where he'll play college basketball.
Joseph Hartman, a 6-foot-5 guard from The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida, has revealed that the University of Minnesota is on his list for five official visits he'll make this fall.
According to 247Sports, Hartman will visit the Gophers Sept. 15-18. It'll be his fourth of five scheduled visits, the others being with Dayton, Butler, Iowa and Michigan. 247Sports says Stanford and Vanderbilt could be added to his list of official visits.
Hartman is ranked 97th nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He's rated as a four-star recruit and the 14th-best shooting guard in the country. Rivals ranks him 61st nationally and ESPN has him at No. 81.
Hartman is the son of University of Florida associate head coach Carlin Hartman, who helped the Gators win the national championship in April.
Minnesota, under new head coach Niko Medved, has received two verbal commitments to its 2026 recruiting class and they are both Minnesota natives: Nolan Anderson (Wayzata) and Cedric Tomes (East Ridge).