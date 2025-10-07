All Gophers

TV, tip times released for all 33 Gophers men's basketball games

Gophers games will be available on numerous networks, including BTN, B1G+, CBSSN, FS1, truTV, SECN+, and Peacock.

Joe Nelson

Mar 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) works around Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) works around Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Television and streaming information for the entire Big Ten men's basketball season has been released, and the Minnesota Gophers will be featured when the Big Ten Network tips off its conference schedule with a triple-header on Dec. 3.

Minnesota's games will be streamed exclusively on Peacock three times, while FS1 or CBS Sports Network will handle a combined four games. The Gophers will also be featured on truTV once, while the rest of the conference games will be available on Big Ten Network.

The nonconference schedule will feature four games available only on Big Ten Plus, in addition to the game at Missouri available only on the SEC Network Plus.

Date

Home

Away

Time (CT)

TV/Stream

Oct. 16

Minnesota

NDSU

7 p.m.

B1G+

Oct. 25

Minnesota

North Dakota

2 p.m.

B1G+

Nov. 3

Minnesota

Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.

B1G+

Nov. 8

Minnesota

Alcorn State

11 a.m.

Peacock

Nov. 12

Missouri

Minnesota

7 p.m.

SECN+

Nov. 15

Minnesota

Green Bay

8 p.m.

BTN or B1G+

Nov. 18

Minnesota

Chicago State

7 p.m.

B1G+

Nov. 22

Minnesota

San Francisco

4:30 p.m.

Peacock

Nov. 27

Stanford

Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Nov. 28

St. Louis/Santa Clara

Minnesota

6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

truTV

Dec. 3

Minnesota

Indiana

6 p.m.

BTN

Dec. 10

Purdue

Minnesota

6 p.m.

BTN

Dec. 14

Minnesota

Texas Southern

12 p.m.

BTN

Dec. 21

Minnesota

Campbell

5 p.m.

BTN

Dec. 29

Minnesota

Fairleigh Dickinson

8 p.m.

BTN

Jan. 3

Northwestern

Minnesota

4 p.m.

BTN

Jan. 6

Minnesota

Iowa

7 p.m.

BTN

Jan. 9

Minnesota

USC

7:30 p.m.

BTN

Jan. 13

Minnesota

Wisconsin

6 p.m.

BTN

Jan. 17

Illinois

Minnesota

11 a.m.

BTN

Jan. 20

Ohio State

Minnesota

5:30 p.m.

BTN

Jan. 24

Minnesota

Nebraska

11 a.m.

FS1

Jan. 28

Wisconsin

Minnesota

8 p.m.

BTN

Feb. 1

Penn State

Minnesota

1 p.m.

Peacock

Feb. 4

Minnesota

Michigan State

6 p.m.

BTN

Feb. 8

Minnesota

Maryland

1 p.m.

BTN

Feb. 14

Washington

Minnesota

9 p.m.

BTN

Feb. 17

Oregon

Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 21

Minnesota

Rutgers

11 a.m.

BTN

Feb. 24

Michigan

Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

BTN

Feb. 28

Minnesota

UCLA

1 p.m.

FS1

Mar. 4

Indiana

Minnesota

5:30 p.m.

BTN

Mar. 7

Minnesota

Northwestern

8 p.m.

BTN

The 33 games during the regular season will lead into the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, March 10-15. This marks the first time that all 18 teams in the conference will be invited to the conference tournament in March.

Of the 33 games listed above, the first two — against NDSU and North Dakota — are exhibition games. It's also noteworthy that the games against San Francisco, Stanford, and St. Louis or Santa Clara will be played at neutral sites.

Minnesota brings back just two members of last year's roster: Isaac Asuma, who played 24 minutes per game, and Grayson Grove, who was redshirted as a freshman. The new-look team will be led by head coach Niko Medved, who was hired after the University of Minnesota fired Ben Johnson last March.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who followed Medved to Minnesota from Colorado State, will be a key player as a 6-foot-8 forward in the starting lineup. The players starting alongside him are yet to be revealed, but it's a good bet that fellow transfers Cade Tyson, Bobby Durkin, Langston Reynolds and Chansey Willis Jr.

  • G: Chansey Willis Jr. (6'2'' junior)
  • G: Langston Reynolds (6'4'' senior)
  • F: Bobby Durkin (6'7'' junior)
  • F: Cade Tyson (6'7'' senior)
  • F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (6'8'' junior)

It's also possible that Asuma cracks the starting lineup. Either way, Medved knows he'll be competing with an undersized roster.

"We're a little bit undersized, but I think we've got some tough guys," Medved said when fall camp opened in late September. "Listen, just because a guy's big doesn't mean he's a great rebounder or he's a smart player and he's a tough player and all those things. But yeah, I do think we're going to be a little bit undersized at times this year in this league, but that's OK. We gotta find a way to mitigate that and find what our strengths are and leverage those."

