TV, tip times released for all 33 Gophers men's basketball games
Television and streaming information for the entire Big Ten men's basketball season has been released, and the Minnesota Gophers will be featured when the Big Ten Network tips off its conference schedule with a triple-header on Dec. 3.
Minnesota's games will be streamed exclusively on Peacock three times, while FS1 or CBS Sports Network will handle a combined four games. The Gophers will also be featured on truTV once, while the rest of the conference games will be available on Big Ten Network.
The nonconference schedule will feature four games available only on Big Ten Plus, in addition to the game at Missouri available only on the SEC Network Plus.
Date
Home
Away
Time (CT)
TV/Stream
Oct. 16
Minnesota
NDSU
7 p.m.
B1G+
Oct. 25
Minnesota
North Dakota
2 p.m.
B1G+
Nov. 3
Minnesota
Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.
B1G+
Nov. 8
Minnesota
Alcorn State
11 a.m.
Peacock
Nov. 12
Missouri
Minnesota
7 p.m.
SECN+
Nov. 15
Minnesota
Green Bay
8 p.m.
BTN or B1G+
Nov. 18
Minnesota
Chicago State
7 p.m.
B1G+
Nov. 22
Minnesota
San Francisco
4:30 p.m.
Peacock
Nov. 27
Stanford
Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Nov. 28
St. Louis/Santa Clara
Minnesota
6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.
truTV
Dec. 3
Minnesota
Indiana
6 p.m.
BTN
Dec. 10
Purdue
Minnesota
6 p.m.
BTN
Dec. 14
Minnesota
Texas Southern
12 p.m.
BTN
Dec. 21
Minnesota
Campbell
5 p.m.
BTN
Dec. 29
Minnesota
Fairleigh Dickinson
8 p.m.
BTN
Jan. 3
Northwestern
Minnesota
4 p.m.
BTN
Jan. 6
Minnesota
Iowa
7 p.m.
BTN
Jan. 9
Minnesota
USC
7:30 p.m.
BTN
Jan. 13
Minnesota
Wisconsin
6 p.m.
BTN
Jan. 17
Illinois
Minnesota
11 a.m.
BTN
Jan. 20
Ohio State
Minnesota
5:30 p.m.
BTN
Jan. 24
Minnesota
Nebraska
11 a.m.
FS1
Jan. 28
Wisconsin
Minnesota
8 p.m.
BTN
Feb. 1
Penn State
Minnesota
1 p.m.
Peacock
Feb. 4
Minnesota
Michigan State
6 p.m.
BTN
Feb. 8
Minnesota
Maryland
1 p.m.
BTN
Feb. 14
Washington
Minnesota
9 p.m.
BTN
Feb. 17
Oregon
Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 21
Minnesota
Rutgers
11 a.m.
BTN
Feb. 24
Michigan
Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
BTN
Feb. 28
Minnesota
UCLA
1 p.m.
FS1
Mar. 4
Indiana
Minnesota
5:30 p.m.
BTN
Mar. 7
Minnesota
Northwestern
8 p.m.
BTN
The 33 games during the regular season will lead into the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, March 10-15. This marks the first time that all 18 teams in the conference will be invited to the conference tournament in March.
Of the 33 games listed above, the first two — against NDSU and North Dakota — are exhibition games. It's also noteworthy that the games against San Francisco, Stanford, and St. Louis or Santa Clara will be played at neutral sites.
Minnesota brings back just two members of last year's roster: Isaac Asuma, who played 24 minutes per game, and Grayson Grove, who was redshirted as a freshman. The new-look team will be led by head coach Niko Medved, who was hired after the University of Minnesota fired Ben Johnson last March.
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who followed Medved to Minnesota from Colorado State, will be a key player as a 6-foot-8 forward in the starting lineup. The players starting alongside him are yet to be revealed, but it's a good bet that fellow transfers Cade Tyson, Bobby Durkin, Langston Reynolds and Chansey Willis Jr.
- G: Chansey Willis Jr. (6'2'' junior)
- G: Langston Reynolds (6'4'' senior)
- F: Bobby Durkin (6'7'' junior)
- F: Cade Tyson (6'7'' senior)
- F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (6'8'' junior)
It's also possible that Asuma cracks the starting lineup. Either way, Medved knows he'll be competing with an undersized roster.
"We're a little bit undersized, but I think we've got some tough guys," Medved said when fall camp opened in late September. "Listen, just because a guy's big doesn't mean he's a great rebounder or he's a smart player and he's a tough player and all those things. But yeah, I do think we're going to be a little bit undersized at times this year in this league, but that's OK. We gotta find a way to mitigate that and find what our strengths are and leverage those."