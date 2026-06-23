What Are Cade Tyson's Chances of Being Drafted?

The 2026 NBA Draft officially gets underway on Tuesday night with first-round coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT, and the second round will take place on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT. Cade Tyson has been the lone Gophers player mentioned as a potential draft pick, so let's break down his chances of hearing his name called.

Tyson had a roller coaster college career, but he's coming off a breakout campaign in his lone season with the Gophers. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, 41.3% from three and 82.2% from the free throw line.

His bounce-back 2025-26 season earned him an invite to the Portsmouth Invitation Tournament (PIT) and the NBA G League combine. A plethora of potential draft picks announcing their returns to college has catapulted Tyson up draft boards. It would be a surprise to hear his name called on Tuesday night, but he's firmly in the second-round discussion.

ESPN's final big board lists Tyson as the 92nd-best prospect in the class, NBADraft.net has him at No. 93, and many smaller publications have him listed higher. It's fair to say that he's on the fringe of being a late second-round pick or an undrafted free agent (UDFA), but all it takes is one team to take a chance.

Gophers head coach Niko Medved had an impressive developmental track record at Colorado State, with David Roddy and Nique Clifford both turning into first-round picks. Tyson becoming a second-round pick after just one season at Minnesota would be another feather in Medved's cap.

"Great to see and catch up with my guy [Cade Tyson]! Excited to see what’s next! #TeamTogether," he posted on X on Monday.

Great to see and catch up with my guy @cade_tyson ! Excited to see what’s next! #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/LDui46mrCU — Niko Medved (@coachNikoMedved) June 23, 2026

The Gophers haven't had a long history of NBA Draft picks since 2000. Joel Przybilla, Rick Rickert, Kris Humphries, Daniel Oturu and Cam Christie are the only players to hear their names called in that span. Amir Coffey has played in the league for seven years as a UDFA and Dawson Garcia spent last season in the G League.

There's plenty of reason to think Tyson could stick around in the NBA. He's 6-foot-7, and he was a career 42.0% three point shooter in college on 4.1 attempts per game. Players like Duncan Robinson and Max Strus have showcased a similar skillset, and they've developed into meaningful role players. Whether it's as a draft pick or UDFA, we will learn where Tyson's professional journey begins this week.