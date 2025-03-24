What's next for Gophers basketball after Niko Medved news?
Colorado State's Niko Medved is expected to be named the new Gophers men's basketball head coach, according to multiple reports on Monday. Today's college basketball world moves fast, so what's next for Minnesota?
Introductory press conference
According to a post on X from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Medved's introductory press conference is expected to take place on Tuesday. Minnesota has yet to officially announce the hire, so that should also be coming soon.
Which Colorado State players will follow him?
Medved just led Colorado State to the Round of 32 and they nearly knocked off 4-seed Maryland. The immediate question now becomes which players will follow him to Minneapolis.
- Kyan Evans, soph. guard (10.6 PPG)
- Jalen Crocker-Johnson, soph. forward (9.0 PPG)
- Rashaan Mbemba, soph. forward (7.0 PPG)
- Kyle Jorgenson, fresh. forward (4.0 PPG)
- Jon Mekonnen, fresh. forward (DNP - redshirt)
- Nikola Djapa, soph. forward (2.4 PPG)
Evans was a breakout star in the NCAA Tournament with 23 points in their first-round win over Memphis, while Crocker-Johnson and Mbemba showed intriguing potential. Any of those three would be big additions to the Gophers' roster. Jorgenson and Mekonnen are natives of Minnesota, so they would also make a lot of sense as candidates to follow Medved back home.
Which Gophers players will stay?
Freshman guard Isaac Asuma will now have to decide if he wants to remain a Gopher and play for Medved. Brennan Rigsby and Grayson Grove are the only other two scholarship players currently on the roster with the option to return. Minnesota also has three high school recruits signed to its 2025 class who will have to decide if they want to play for Medved. There will now be six major decisions to monitor.
Way too early 2025-26 outlook
With revenue-sharing potential coming into play next season and anywhere from nine to all 15 scholarships available, Minnesota has the opportunity to have a quick rebuild with Medved. And with the transfer portal officially opening on Monday, there should be a lot of moving parts in the next few days.
