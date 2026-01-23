Why Minnesota Could be Catching Unbeaten Nebraska at the Right Time

There have been 19 teams that have played Nebraska this season, and 19 have left with a loss. The Gophers will look to become the first team to topple the Cornhuskers on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Williams Arena. It could be the perfect storm for Minnesota to pull off an upset, and here's why.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Jan. 24

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV channel: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

Under seventh-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska is one of the best stories in college basketball this season. They've shattered expectations, and they will enter Saturday's game ranked seventh in the country. But they could be doing it without third-leading-scorer, Braden Frager.

Frager was an unheralded three-star high school recruit, ranked outside the top 150 nationally, but he has been one of the best true freshmen in the Big Ten this season. He has averaged 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He missed the entire second half of Nebraska's win on Wednesday against Washington with a sprained ankle. His status for Saturday's game against the Gophers is firmly in question.

Saturday's game at the Barn will be Minnesota's first home game of 2026 since students have officially returned to campus for the spring semester. Nebraska is a perfect 4-0 in true road games this season, but three of those wins have come by six points or less. The matchup with the Gophers could be a prime lookahead spot, with a contest against No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor next Tuesday night looming.

Nebraska preview

Nebraska is led by Iowa transfer guard Pryce Sandfort, who is averaging 17.0 points per game. They're a relatively balanced team with forward Rienk Mast, Frager and Jamarques Lawrence all averaging more than 10 points per game. Hoiberg's son, Sam Hoiberg, is the team's starting point guard, averaging a team-high 4.0 assists per game.

Prediction

The Cornhuskers do not have a true dominant big man, so Minnesota could match up well on Saturday. Frager's status looms large for the game, but the Gophers could have enough points in their favor to keep this one close.

Minnesota's worst home loss this season is by three points on a buzzer-beater against rival Wisconsin. I think the Gophers shock the world and take down Nebraska for their third-ranked win of the year, and storm the court once again on Saturday morning.

Score: Minnesota 77, Nebraska 75

