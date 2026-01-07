Williams Arena crowd storms the court after Gophers' upset win over No. 19 Iowa

The Gophers' home crowd stormed the court for the second time this season after upsetting No. 19 Iowa 70-67 on Tuesday night.

Second Gophers court storming in year one for Niko Medved. Down goes No. 19 Iowa!! pic.twitter.com/KHcC4O8VLq — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 7, 2026

Iowa came to the Twin Cities with a 12-2 record, with their only two losses coming at No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Iowa State under first-year head coach Ben McCollum. Tuesday was their first loss against an unranked opponent.

It marked the second court storm for Minnesota this season in year one under Niko Medved. Their Big Ten opener against No. 22 Indiana was their only other storm on December 3.

