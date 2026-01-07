Williams Arena crowd storms the court after Gophers' upset win over No. 19 Iowa
In this story:
The Gophers' home crowd stormed the court for the second time this season after upsetting No. 19 Iowa 70-67 on Tuesday night.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Iowa came to the Twin Cities with a 12-2 record, with their only two losses coming at No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Iowa State under first-year head coach Ben McCollum. Tuesday was their first loss against an unranked opponent.
It marked the second court storm for Minnesota this season in year one under Niko Medved. Their Big Ten opener against No. 22 Indiana was their only other storm on December 3.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert