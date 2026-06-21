3 Weeks After Commitment, Gophers 2027 Edge Flips to South Florida

On May 31, three-star Jackson Christian (Tennessee) edge rusher Kelsey Rose Jr. committed to the University of Minnesota after attending their first Summer Splash recruiting weekend.

"Blessed to say I’m 100% COMMITTED," he wrote on X/Twitter.

Three weeks later, Rose has flipped his pledge to his other finalist, the University of South Florida. "Blessed to say I’m flipping my commitment from the University of Minnesota to the University of South Florida! Go Bulls!!" he posted on Sunday.

Rose, of course, is well within his rights to change his mind after a verbal commitment. It's a tough loss for the Gophers and their staff, including new rush ends coach Steve Stanard. After offering him on May 11, they made a big push to land him, with one tweet from Rose showing a dozen handwritten letters from different members of Minnesota' staff.

But that's part of the recruiting game. You win some and you lose some. Sometimes you think you've won one and then a high school kid changes their mind. It happens.

Rose, listed at 6'3" and 245 pounds, was an exciting addition to the Gophers' 2027 class with his combination of size and athleticism. In addition to starring on the football field as an edge rusher, linebacker, and wide receiver, he's a big-time basketball player who has drawn some interest from college hoops programs.

But Rose, who also had a Big Ten offer from Northwestern, went on his planned official visits to Missouri State and South Florida following his commitment to Minnesota. And after visiting USF this weekend, he flipped his pledge to the AAC program led by new head coach Brian Hartline.

Rose has a 0.8600 recruit rating from 247Sports' composite rankings, which placed him in the bottom half of Minnesota's 30-player 2027 class. That group is now down to 29 commits. Only one is listed as an edge rusher (Roy Price from Newark, OH), but there are several linebackers and defensive lineman who could end up as options at defensive end.

The Gophers can also look to fill Rose's spot in their class, whether that happens this summer or perhaps in the fall.