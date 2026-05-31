Gophers Move Quickly, Land Commitment From Tennessee Edge Kelsey Rose Jr.

Fast-rising Tennessee edge defender Kelsey Rose Jr. verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday, following an official visit over the weekend. It's a solid recruiting win for new rush ends coach Steve Stanard.

Three-star 2027 (Jackson, TN) Edge rusher Kelsey Rose Jr. has committed to Minnesota following an official visit this weekend.



Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he's an impressive multi-sport athlete. 65 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 4 sacks as a junior. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/1c87pzB6CX — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 31, 2026

"Blessed to say I’m 100% COMMITTED," he wrote on X.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Rose is a dynamic athlete at Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Tennessee. He averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists per game on the hardwood as a junior, and he even received some interest from college programs. He played both ways on the gridiron with 65 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 4 sacks as a defender, and 19 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Stanard and the Gophers coaching staff identified his talents recently with a scholarship offer on May 11. He was originally scheduled to visit South Florida and Missouri State, but it now appears that both those stops could be in doubt.

Rose is probably not a prospect that will skyrocket Minnesota's 2027 class rankings nationally. He is a player that you want in your system. He's a springy athlete, he has a really impressive frame for his size, and he could quickly outperform his recruiting rating, which is currently outside the top 1,000.

Current 2027 commits (20 players)