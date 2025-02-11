4 promotions, 3 outside hires: Gophers potential coaching staff after offseason shakeup
The Gophers' coaching staff took a hit when defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman left for the same role at Miami (FL), but the departures of DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III and RBs coach Nic McKissic-Luke completely shook things up. It seems as if the dust has finally settled, so let's look at Minnesota's potential coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.
Projected 2025-26 coaching staff
Coach
Position/Role
P.J. Fleck
Head Coach
Greg Harbaugh Jr.
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Danny Collins
Deffensive Coordinator/Safeties
Matt Simon
Co-OC/Wide Receivers
Nick Monroe
Co-DC/Cornerbacks
Brian Callahan
Run game Coordinator/Offensive line
Eric Koehler
Tight Ends
Dennis Dottin-Carter
Defensive Line
Jayden Everett
Running Backs
Keegan O'Hara
Assistant Quarterbacks Coach
C.J. Robbins
Rush Ends
Mariano Sori-Marin
Linebackers
Kevin Kane
Nickels/Outside Linebackers
Bob Ligashesky
Special Teams Coordinator
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
New outside hires (3):
- Jayden Everett, South Alabama RBs coach
Everett will coach Minnesota running backs in 2025 after previously accepting the South Alabama job in January. His most recent experience comes as Michigan's assistant RB coach in 2024. He previously coached running backs at Vanderbilt, Tulsa, Akron, Central Michigan and Indiana State.
- Kevin Kane, Purdue Defensive Coordinator
Kane comes to the Gophers with seven years of defensive coordinator experience at the Division I level. He was most recently at Purdue for the past two seasons, but he will now coach the nickels and outside linebackers while acting as a much-needed veteran voice for Collins heading into his first year as a defensive coordinator.
- C.J. Robbins, Central Michigan DL coach
Robbins was previously at Minnesota from 2020-21 as an assistant position coach. He will now be back to work with the rush ends after previously accepting a job to be Central Michigan's defensive line coach. He was most recently at Kent State as the special teams coordinator.
Promotions (4):
- Danny Collins, safeties coach
The biggest promotion of the offseason for Minnesota was naming Collins their next defensive coordinator. He has been working under Coach Fleck for 13 years, now he finally gets his shot to call plays full-time.
- Dennis Dottin-Carter, rush ends coach
Dottin-Carter joined Minnesota's staff in 2023 as a senior defensive analyst, which is a position he has held for each of the last two seasons. It was previously announced that he would be the rush ends coach in 2025, but he's now expected to replace DeLattiboudere as the team's next defensive line coach.
- Keegan O'Hara, offensive analyst
O'Hara has been on Minnesota's staff since 2023 as an offensive analyst. He received a promotion this offseason and he will be the team's assistant QB coach in 2025.
- Mariano Sori-Marin, nickel coach/assistant linebackers coach
Sori-Marin played at Minnesota from 2018-22 and he joined the staff as a defensive analyst in 2023. He was the nickel coach/assistant linebackers coach in 2024, but he will now coach the linebackers in 2025 after the departure of Hetherman.