5 keys that will decide Minnesota’s fate against Northwestern at Wrigley Field
Minnesota has won at least one road game in every season under P.J. Fleck since he took over the program in 2017. With a 0-4 mark on the road this season, they will have one more chance to pick up a win away from Huntington Bank Stadium this week against Northwestern. Here are five keys to the matchup.
Starting fast
In their eight games against Power Conference opponents this season, the Gophers have scored first only twice. They opened the Ohio State game with a field goal before losing 42-3, and they held a 7-0 lead against Michigan State before needing overtime to survive against the Spartans at home.
Northwestern has scored first in all three of its wins over Power Conference opponents this season. With a run-first offense and defensive strategy, the Wildcats are a tough team to come back against. A fast start would go a long way in improving Minnesota's chances.
Stopping the run
Minnesota's run defense ranks 27th in college football with only 115.2 yards allowed per game, but they've been above that number in three straight contests, and gotten progressively worse against Iowa (133), Michigan State (156) and Oregon (179). Northwestern generates 44% of its total offense on the ground behind underrated sophomore Caleb
Komolafe, who has scored a touchdown in three straight games.
Getting Drake Lindsey going
Lindsey surpassed 200 passing yards in four of Minnesota's first five games against FBS opponents this season. He has failed to reach that mark in four straight games, and he has only two passing touchdowns and three interceptions during that stretch. The only players to throw for more than 200 yards against Northwestern's secondary this season are USC's Jayden Maiava and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood in the last two weeks.
Can the run game be fixed?
Minnesota's once-dominant rushing attack has fallen all the way to 124th in FBS with only 105.2 yards per game. Darius Taylor looked healthy against Oregon, but he had only 57 yards on the ground. If the Gophers are able to get their star running back going, their chances of picking up their first road win would go up dramatically.
Tackling
Minnesota has 104 missed tackles this season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). That is 10.4 per game. In a game that is evenly matched, Danny Collins' defense just has to be better. Northwestern has forced 63 missed tackles in the run-game this season, and it would take advantage of another poor performance from the Gophers' defense.