Northwestern vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
One of college football’s most well-respected programs has fallen by the wayside and needs a big win at home this weekend. Penn State has dropped out of the top 25 following its latest loss to UCLA and will host Northwestern on Saturday as a 22.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Nittany Lions are now 0-2 in Big Ten play and will need to start rattling off wins now to get back in the good graces of the selection committee ahead of the postseason. They’ll face a Northwestern team that’s already beaten the Bruins this year. Can Penn State get back on track?
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Northwestern vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Northwestern: +22.5 (-115)
- Penn State: -22.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Northwestern: +1060
- Penn State: -2300
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Northwestern vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Northwestern Record: 3-2
- Penn State Record: 3-2
Northwestern vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Northwestern
Caleb Komolafe: Preston Stone might be the face of Northwestern’s offense, but he’s turned the ball over far too often with seven passing touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season. Komolafe has recorded 76 carries for 344 yards and four scores and eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time against UCLA. He’ll now face a Penn State defense that allowed 280 rushing yards to the Bruins last week.
Penn State
Drew Allar: Allar has come fairly close to leading Penn State in passing and rushing yards in the Nittany Lions’ latest two losses. The home team’s quarterback will need to step it up to elevate the offense, though. Especially with Nicholas Singleton averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. Allar might need to find his rhythm as a passer if his usually dynamic rushing attack continues to be underwhelming.
Northwestern vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Penn State has been horrible against the spread this year. The Nittany Lions have failed to cover in all five of their games this season, so bettors are right to be wary about betting on them against the spread.
However, I trust Northwestern even less given how it performed in its lone road game of the year. Stone threw four picks in a 23-3 loss to Tulane in his season opener and Beaver Stadium is known for being one of the most difficult venues to play in.
Penn State allowed one passing touchdown and picked off three passes in its first three home games before suffering its first loss of the season to No. 3 Oregon. I like the odds of the Nittany Lions turning the Wildcats over several times to score with a short field and cover for the first time this year.
PICK: Penn State -22.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.